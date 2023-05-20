He had never won a match at the Rome Internationals, now he’s in the semifinals. Could a former world number one and one of the strongest players on the circuit be, in a certain sense, the surprise of the Forum? If your name is Daniil Medvedev, yes you can be. The Russian, seeded number three, has never loved clay and has never made a secret of it, so much so that videos are circulating where he says it, indeed shouts it, on several occasions, complete with racquets slammed here and there.