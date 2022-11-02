The moratorium on the death penalty in force in Russia can be lifted if an additional instrument is needed ” to protect the interests of our people, the state and society ”. The vice president of the Russian Security Council wrote on Telegram Dmitry Medvedev.

” A moratorium on the death penalty is in place in modern Russia. Very human ” and ” unlike what happens in all the major countries that have nuclear weapons, such as the United States, China and India ”. But ” I want to underline once again that, even under the current Constitution, the moratorium on the death penalty can be overcome, if necessary, by the Russian Constitutional Court ”. Medvedev then said that the possible lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty “concerns the means to be chosen to protect the interests of our people, the state and society”.