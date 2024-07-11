Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, on Thursday denounced a promise made by NATO during a summit to grant membership to Ukraine.

Medvedev, also a former Russian president, said Russia should work to make Ukraine and the Western military alliance “disappear.”

In a social media post, Medvedev quoted in English from the alliance’s declaration at the summit in Washington this week, which said: “We will continue to support (Ukraine) on its irreversible path to full European and Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.”

Medvedev then wrote in Russian: “The conclusion is clear. We must do everything so that Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to NATO ends either with the disappearance of Ukraine or the disappearance of the alliance. Or even better, with the disappearance of both.”

Medvedev served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012.