Medvedev said that Zverev, who accused him of foul play, lives in his own world

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev responded to the accusations of the German Alexander Zverev in an unfair fight. His words in Twitter cited by journalist James Gray.

“Sasha lives in his own world. When he says something about foul play… Yes, fine. Look at yourself in the mirror,” Medvedev said.

Earlier on March 14, Zverev called Medvedev one of the most dishonest tennis players in the world. “I take fair play and sports ethics very seriously. He doesn’t. He takes a toilet break at a time when it can no longer be done, ”said the German athlete and noted that he was extremely disappointed about this.

Medvedev and Zverev met in the third round match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Monte Carlo. The Russian won the representative of Germany with a score of 3:6, 7:5, 7:6 (9:7).

ATP did not completely exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in tournaments. Tennis players continue to compete in a neutral status.