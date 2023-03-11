Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev urged to rename Ukraine to Schweinisch Bandera-Reich

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented in German on the proposal of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to rename Russia to Muscovy. He published his response to the Ukrainian president in Telegram-channel.

The President of Ukraine instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to “thoroughly work out” the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. Prior to this, in February, a petition to rename Russia to Muscovy, published on Zelensky’s website, received the required number of signatures – 25,000.

“The Supreme Kiev Nazi instructed to work out the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. Well, what can I say … Our answer? No, of course not Hohlandia. And certainly not Little Russia. Only Schweinisch Bandera Reich. Exact!”, Medvedev wrote.

Zelensky’s idea to rename Russia was also answered in the State Duma. Alexei Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called this proposal stupidity, which will not affect anything. In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called Zelensky’s actions another confirmation that they are trying to make “anti-Russia” out of Ukraine.