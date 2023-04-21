Medvedev called British politicians degenerates after sanctions over Kara-Murza’s sentence

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, reacting to the UK’s decision to impose sanctions due to the sentence of opposition politician and publicist Vladimir Kara-Murza, called British politicians degenerates. He responded to London’s actions in Telegram-channel.

The politician was surprised that politicians in the UK believe that the imposition of sanctions against Russian officials will make them hysterical.

“Still, it is obvious that the conflict of an outdated form (the degenerate British monarchy) and mocking content (look at the faces of their recent prime ministers – Boriska Johnson, Tereska May and this, as you put it, Sunak, I don’t remember his name) creates very bizarre creatures,” Medvedev wrote.