Medvedev on the call of the head of the National Security and Defense Council to destroy Russia: it makes no sense to respond symmetrically to nonsense
The call of the head of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov to “destroy Russia” is nonsense, there is no point in responding to it symmetrically. This opinion was expressed by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, whose words are quoted by RIA News.
