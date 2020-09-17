Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on his page in Facebook responded to the Polish authorities, who demanded the arrest of three air traffic controllers who worked in 2010 at the Smolensk airport when former Polish President Lech Kaczynski died in a plane crash.

“Once again, we are witnessing aggressive Russophobic hysteria in Poland,” Medvedev wrote. Speaking about the appeal of the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office to the court with a petition for the extradition of dispatchers, the politician noted that “nothing but regret and indignation, such activity can cause”.

He stressed that the cause of the disaster had been established. “The level of interaction between the authorities of Russia and Poland (including the presidents and governments of the two countries) in this case was unprecedented. I remember this period well, ”the politician said.

Medvedev recalled that Russia “deeply sympathized” with the tragedy of Poland: “We also felt the response emotions of the Poles, including the mood at the funeral of President L. Kaczynski, which I attended.”

According to Medvedev, the Russian-Polish relations through the fault of Warsaw are now at “a disgusting level, and the Polish establishment is making every effort to finally drive these relations to the very bottom.”

“It is clear that no arrest or extradition of Russian citizens is possible. The Polish authorities should stop the boring speculation about the disaster. Moreover, they pursue obviously immoral goals – once again to consolidate their electorate on the basis of cave Russophobia, “Medvedev summed up.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow considers Warsaw’s plans to arrest Russian dispatchers absurd.

On April 10, 2010, a Polish delegation headed by President Lech Kaczynski flew on a Tu-154M government plane to Katyn. The plane crashed near the Smolensk-Severny airfield. All 96 people died. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) concluded that the tragedy happened due to the crew’s decision to land the liner in adverse weather conditions.