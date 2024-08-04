Home page politics

Former Kremlin chief Medvedev added a threat to the prisoner exchange between Russia and the West. Russia’s opponents should be on their guard, he advised them.

Moscow – After the large-scale prisoner exchange, in which Western states and Russia agreed on the mutual release of a total of 26 political prisoners, Russia’s former President Dmitri Medvedev sent a threatening message after the exchange. Moscow’s ex-head of state warned the released prisoners: They would be well advised to always look around carefully, reported the German press agency (dpa) on Sunday afternoon with reference to the former Kremlin chief.

Medvedev addresses Kremlin opponents with threatening words after prisoner exchange

Medvedev called the government opponents “traitors who pose an existential threat to today’s Russia,” as he said on Sunday on his channel on the messenger service Telegram wrote. “They should not forget the transience of their existence in this world.” The current deputy head of the Russian Security Council advised them to always look around carefully.

In the large prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, eight political prisoners were released from Russian prisons and flown out of Russia on Thursday (1 August). These included Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Oleg Orlov. In return, Moscow received back secret service agent Vadim Krassikov, who had been convicted of murder in Germany.

Putin is likely to be happy with the deal with the West. German Radio The main aim was to ensure that the so-called Tiergarten murderer, Vadim Krassikov, was released. In 2019, Krassikov shot a Georgian of Chechen origin in Berlin on alleged state orders. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally welcomed Krassikov and several Russian spies released from Western custody upon their arrival in Moscow.

Medvedev claims Russia got the better deal in prisoner exchange

Russia made the better deal in the prisoner exchange, Medvedev added in his statement on Telegram. After all, people “who worked for the fatherland” returned to Moscow. Russia, on the other hand, handed over prisoners “who hated Russia and wanted to destroy it” alongside “spies” and “criminal foreigners”.

In the exchange, the USA got back reporter Evan Gershkovich and former soldier Paul Whelan – both had been convicted in Russia for alleged espionage. Moscow released 16 prisoners and received back 10 Russian citizens. The prisoner exchange is the largest since the end of the Cold War.

Putin’s ally Medvedev praises the returnees of the prisoner exchange as “patriots of Russia”

“Who did our country send back?” Medvedev also asked in his Telegram statement. “These are people who worked faithfully for the Fatherland, who belonged to the special services or who contributed to Russia’s interests in one way or another,” the former Kremlin chief stressed.

“This was work, risking their lives for the well-being of our country. Some may like their work or not, but it is necessary and is done in all countries of the world,” Medvedev added on Telegram. There is no doubt that the people who returned to Russia in the prisoner exchange are “patriots of Russia” who have accomplished a great feat.

During his presidency, Medvedev was seen as a liberal beacon of hope in Russia. In the current conflict situation with the West, however, he has often made aggressive statements or even threats against the West. Medvedev concluded his Telegram statement by saying that Russian regime opponents should “burn in hell”. (fh)