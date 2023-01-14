Medvedev called paranoia the statement of the United States and Japan about a possible nuclear strike by Russia

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the statement by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about a possible nuclear strike in Ukraine, calling it “paranoia”. He shared his thoughts on this topic in his Telegram-channel.

“This is such a monstrous shame that I will not even comment on the paranoia about the nuclear plans of our state,” the politician said.

In addition, Medvedev reproached the head of the Japanese government for betraying the memory of the victims in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. “Kisida absolutely does not care that the only country that has fully used nuclear weapons was the United States,” he clarified.

Earlier, Biden and Kishida called any possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine a hostile act against all mankind, which has no justification. They stated that, united, they would continue to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, thereby providing support to Ukraine.