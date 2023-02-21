Home page politics

Former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev. © IMAGO/Yekaterina Shtukina

The reaction from Moscow promptly followed Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev: Former President Dmitry Medvedev once again defamed Ukraine as a Nazi.

Moscow – US President Joe Biden visited Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev. Häme now follows from Moscow. Ex-Kremlin chief Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Monday: “He (Biden) promised many weapons and swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime to the death.” Russian propaganda constantly tries to portray the Ukrainian leadership as neo-Nazis. This is just one of the pretexts that the Kremlin has used for its war in recent months. Against the background of Zelenskyj’s Jewish family history, the Russian defamation of the Ukrainians seems grotesque. Medvedev also confirmed US information that Moscow had previously been informed of. Biden received “guarantees of his integrity”.

Ukraine war: Russian spokeswoman tackles Biden and Zelenskyj

The Russian foreign politician Konstantin Kosachev spoke of a “Biden-in-Kiev show”. “Kiev was left with no choice but to send people into senseless slaughter for the sake of Biden’s primary campaign,” the Federation Council vice chairman wrote on Telegram on Monday. The Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised success on the battlefield to his main sponsor.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shared a photo on Telegram of Biden and Zelenskyy coming out of St. Michael’s Monastery in Kiev. “Which of you is Orthodox?” she asked. Biden is Catholic, Zelenskyj is Jewish.

Ukraine war: Biden assures Ukraine of his solidarity and tanks

A few days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US President made a symbolic trip to Kiev on Monday. During the visit, which was not announced for security reasons, he promised Ukraine solidarity and further support. According to the Pentagon, the US has provided or at least pledged almost $30 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war, n-tv reports. This sometimes includes various heavy weapon systems.

In January, the US pledged to send 31 main battle tanks to Ukraine. “The Abrams tanks are the most powerful tanks in the world,” said US President Joe Biden at the announcement. The delivery of further weapon systems is also being discussed in Washington. (dpa/lp)