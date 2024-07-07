Russian Medvedev advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals after Bulgarian Dimitrov retires

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024. This was reported by a correspondent for Lenta.ru.

In the 1/8 finals, Medvedev played against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. The Russian’s opponent refused to continue the fight due to health problems. The match ended in the first set with a score of 5:3 in favor of Medvedev.

Medvedev is the world’s fifth-ranked player and the best player in Russia according to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rating. In the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, he will play the leader of the list, Italian Jannik Sinner.

Russian and Belarusian tennis players were required to sign a declaration of neutrality to participate in Wimbledon 2024. Tournament representatives emphasized that the conditions for participation of Russians and Belarusians are the same as last year.