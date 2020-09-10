Russian tennis participant Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals of the US Open. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Within the quarterfinals, Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrei Rublev with a rating of seven: 6 (6), 6: 3, 7: 6 (5).

Within the semifinals, Medvedev will face the winner of the pair, Alex De Minaur and Dominic Tim. The assembly will happen on 11 September. The ultimate is scheduled for September thirteenth. The prize fund of the match is $ 53.4 million.

Medvedev reached the ultimate of the US Open final season, changing into the primary Russian within the decisive stage of the match in 14.5 years. Within the match, he misplaced to the Spaniard Rafael Nadal.