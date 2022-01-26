Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open (Australian Open). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

Medvedev defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. The meeting lasted four hours and 42 minutes and ended in five sets with a score of 6:7 (4:7), 3:6, 7:6 (7:2), 7:5, 6:4.

In the semi-finals, the Russian will meet with the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the final of the tournament, the winner of the match will meet with the best of the pair Rafael Nadal – Matteo Berrettini.

Earlier on January 26, Australian journalist Alex Conrad called Medvedev the main villain of world tennis. He noted that the Russians are remembered by the fans for their ambiguous behavior. “For sports, Medvedev can become an anti-hero, which is essential for modern tennis,” the journalist shared.

The Australian Open will end on January 30th. The current winner of the tournament is Serb Novak Djokovic, who is not taking part in the current draw due to deportation from Australia.