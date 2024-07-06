Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Medvedev makes an absurd historical comparison: Ukraine war is like the American Civil War. Russia is fighting against the “Nazi” government in Kiev.

Moscow – Dmitry Medvedev, a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, is using Independence Day on July 4, which is celebrated in the USA, to rail against the American government. He published a detailed statement on Telegram in which he equates the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine with the American Civil War and the fight against slavery.

Medvedev argues that the American Civil War is a more significant event for the average citizen outside the United States than the American War of Independence against imperialist Britain. He points to the “clearly visible” grim parallels to the present day and recommends Alex Garland’s new film, “Civil War“, to see.

Medvedev legitimizes Ukraine war: fight against the “Nazi” regime in Kiev

Medvedev then draws a bizarre parallel between the American Civil War of the 19th century and the war in Ukraine. He claims that Europe, especially France and England, both wanted the slave owners to win then and are now supporting the “national socialist” Ukraine. The claim that Ukraine is dominated by right-wing radicals is a common propaganda tool of the Moscow government and has been refuted several times. As the SWR reported, the Russian Nazi narrative in no way corresponds to the reality of Ukrainian society.

Talks a lot when the day is long: Dmitri Medvedev, a close confidant of Vladimir Putin, likes to spread his propaganda. © Yulia Zyryanova

Medvedev sharply criticizes US President Joe Biden: “You are demanding that an old man who can barely stand on his feet with his mouth half open become the new Roosevelt, thereby implying that the future US president will most likely rule from a wheelchair for health reasons.” Medvedev constantly refers to historical events and tries to reinterpret them for Putin’s purposes.

In addition to Roosevelt, the War of Independence and the American Civil War, Medvedev also includes Lincoln, Churchill and allusions to the Second World War in his story. A confusing mix of historical references.

At the end of his remarks, Medvedev sends a clear message: he seems to be counting on Donald Trump in the next US election. He modifies Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan and formulates it: “Make Russia Great Again”. Apparently the former president is also popular abroad.

Putin’s propaganda in the Ukraine war: Russia controls information and suppresses the press

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s Nazi narrative has been repeated in the state media. On the Russian television channel First channel and in the Russian news agencies Ria Novosti and Cup The story is being spread by an alleged right-wing Nazi government in Kiev. This is how the Russian autocrat tries to convince his population that the attack on the neighboring country was legitimate, as the Italian Institute for International Political Studies also notes.

In the fight against Putin, one should not only support Ukraine with military aid, but also look for ways to ensure that Russian citizens can obtain information freely. “The Russian state media have built an ‘information fortress’ around Putin’s power system. And their importance for the resilience and survival of the regime should not be underestimated.” Press freedom in Russia is generally severely restricted. In the Reporters Without Borders press freedom ranking, Russia ranks only 162nd out of 180. (sure)