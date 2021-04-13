The Russian Daniil Medvedev tested positive for covid-19 this Tuesday at the 1,000 Masters in Monte Carlo, so he directly causes a drop in the tournament and all the people with whom he has had contact will have to show a negative test to be able to continue in the table . The alarms went off for Rafael Nadal when the contagion was discovered, since the Balearic trained with the Muscovite this Monday on the clay of the Monte Carlo tennis club. A practice in which the Spaniard was even photographed greeting Medvedev. However, Nadal calmed any doubts regarding his condition when this Tuesday he jumped back onto the clay to exercise before his debut. The same did Novak Djokovic, who had also trained with Medvedev during the weekend, clearing up the unknowns about his continuity in the Monegasque Principality.

This loss, lightens the path of Nadal towards the recovery of the number two in the world, in possession of Medvedev. To achieve this, you need to reach the final. In this way and once the 2019 points have been discounted – half of what was achieved is subtracted, according to the new ranking – Nadal would surpass the Russian by 60 units, while, if he manages to win the title, the twelfth for him in Monte Carlo , would be ahead of him by 460. Thus, Nadal would cement his position as second seed for Roland Garros, with the aim of avoiding a confrontation with Djokovic until the final, although for that, there would still be a hard road in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome .

Your next obstacle already has a first and last name. Federico Delbonis will be his first opponent of the season on clay. The Argentine defeated the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (7-5 ​​and 6-1) and will face Nadal for the fifth time. The manacorense has won the four previous duels, two on clay and two on cement, and has never lost a set.

Nadal holds a record of 89 wins and 19 losses against Argentine players and on clay he has only lost seven games, most of them early in his career.

Regarding the rest of the tournament, Alejandro Davidovich continues at a good pace and defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 6-3 to get the first victory of his life against a ‘top 10’. The Malaga-born, world number 58, steps into the round of 16 of a great for the first time and will await a rival from the match between Alexei Popyrin and Lucas Pouille. With this result, Davidovich will rise to the best classification of his career next Monday, when he appears, at least, as number 50 in the world.

Roberto Bautista, who defeated Taylor Fritz (6-2 and 7-5) and Pablo Carreño (7-5 ​​and 7-6) against Stefano Travaglia, also passed the round, while Pablo Andújar, who lost with Popyrin by 0-6, 6-2 and 7-6. Bautista will face Tommy Paul in the second round, while Carreño will face Karen Khachanov.