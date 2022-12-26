Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev predicted the collapse of the EU and the rise in oil and gas prices in 2023

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev published a forecast for 2023 in his Telegram-channel.

As Medvedev explained, before the New Year “everyone likes to make predictions.” “Many exercise in futuristic hypotheses, competing in the proposal of the most unexpected and even absurd. We will do our part,” he added. Thus, according to the politician, next year oil and gas prices may rise to $150 per barrel and $5,000 per thousand cubic meters, respectively. In addition, the UK may return to the European Union, after which it will collapse, and the euro will no longer be in use.

Medvedev also predicted that Poland and Hungary would seize the western regions of Ukraine, and on the basis of Germany and the “satellites that joined it” – in particular, Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, the “Kyiv Republic” – they would create the Fourth Reich. After that, a war would break out between him and France, which would entail the partition of Europe, including a new partition of Poland. Northern Ireland will secede from the United Kingdom and join the Republic of Ireland.

In addition, the politician said that the United States is waiting for a civil war, and California and Texas will become independent states. “Creation of the union state of Texas and Mexico. The subsequent victory of Elon Musk during the US presidential election in part of the states assigned to the Republicans after the civil war, ”he wrote.

All major stock markets and financial activity will move from the US and Europe to Asia, Medvedev believes. He also expects the collapse of the IMF and the World Bank, the abandonment of the euro and the dollar as world reserve currencies, the return of the gold standard and the transition to the active use of digital fiat currencies. “Happy New Year to you, Anglo-Saxon friends and their happily grunting gilts!” – concluded the deputy chairman of the Security Council.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev summed up the results of 2022. According to him, it was filled with complex, dramatic events.