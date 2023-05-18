The land-hating Russian overcomes the surprised German 6-2 6-2. He will face the winner of Ruud-Tsitsipas

Joseph DiGiovanni

It is an exaggerated Daniil Medvedev who interrupts the run of the German Yannick Hanfmann and gets his first semifinal at the Internazionali d’Italia, in which he had never passed the second round in his career. A success without appeal in the face of an almost sold-out centre-back, for the Russian who is playing at a level never seen in terms of continuity, with 34 wins and only 5 defeats this season. Daniil wins 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 21 minutes against Hanfmann (from Monday he will be firmly among the top 100 in the world) who after the successes against Fritz, Cecchinato and Rublev does what he can, but cannot fill the gap with the number 3 in the world.

ABOUT RAFA — At the end of the match Daniil also focuses on Nadal's announcement that he will probably retire at the end of next year. "I wasn't even 10 when I first saw him play at Roland Garros. If we talk about Rafa we are describing one of the best in history, we can always argue about who is the strongest (ed, he laughs). I hope that he can play as long as possible for his quality, even if it is clear that a retirement of him can open up some chances of victory for other players. I hope to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

THE MATCH — The biggest flaw of the German is his serve, which Hanfmann loses 3 times in the first set, driven by Medvedev’s passers (especially backhand). At 5-2 and service, the Russian falls asleep and concedes two break points that could reopen the game, but he cancels them by serving perfectly and closing 6-2. In the second set, Hanfmann immediately starts uphill, once again conceding the serve: the match practically ends in the next game, the longest of the match. The German has chances to counter-break, but Daniil cancels them and goes up 2-0. Medvedev puts it on autopilot and takes the game to the end, even if he concedes a break at 4-1. Not bad, because Daniil still reaches the final 6-2. The Russian, with the exit of Alcaraz and Djokovic and despite being on a surface that he has never loved, is now the favorite of the tournament.