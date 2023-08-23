Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev said that Zelensky is waiting for the fate of Saakashvili

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is waiting for the fate of ex-Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who was used by the West for his own purposes and who later ended up in prison. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, spoke about this in his article, published in the publication “Arguments and Facts”.

According to the politician, the West is placing a “special bet” on Zelensky. “It is clear that the current American henchman is destined for the same unenviable fate as his predecessor in Tbilisi,” predicted Medvedev.

According to the politician, Zelensky may not live to see a prison cell.

Earlier, former CIA analyst Raymond McGovern warned Zelensky about the threat of a military coup. According to him, it is only a matter of time before the tales become so “delusional” that Zelensky is removed from power.