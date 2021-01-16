Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev predicted the fate of the dollar under Joe Biden, who is to take over as US President on January 20. He wrote about it in the article “America 2.0. After the elections “, which is published by TASS…

According to him, after the change of the American administration, the volatility of the dollar will grow critically only if the US producers lose a significant share of the world market or investors doubt the guarantees of asset protection, the adequacy and prudence of the long-term policy of the Federal Reserve System (FRS).

“Since this is not possible in the near future, what is of much greater interest is what Biden’s economic policy will be. And this policy is often formed on the basis of the thesis “the main thing is not like Trump’s.” And here there is a kind of “relay race”: the 45th president, without a shadow of a doubt and “in all directions” canceled the decisions of Barack Obama, as the 44th president, “Medvedev said.

The politician also recalled that in 2000, the victory in the presidential election of Republican George W. Bush caused “significant, albeit short-term volatility in the stock markets.” According to Medvedev, a similar phenomenon is possible “in case of shocks similar to the current ones,” which “raises fair concerns.” “However, in the long term, the stability of the dollar will be largely determined by the reliability of the institutions for protecting property rights, the demand for American goods and services in the world market, as well as the predictability and independence of the Fed’s actions – the basis of confidence in the dollar as a reserve currency,” he stressed.

On January 7, the US Congress approved the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. This was preceded by riots and the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, during which five people died. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.