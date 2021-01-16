Relations between Russia and the United States “will remain extremely cold” after the arrival of the new administration of the United States, it will pursue an anti-Russian policy. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev wrote about this in an article published on Saturday, January 16, on the TASS website.

He stressed that “Russia is ready to work with any US president, ready to restore cooperation” in various areas, but the new US administration is unlikely to take reciprocal steps.

“It is much more likely that the US will consistently pursue its anti-Russian policy. In recent years, the trajectory of relations between Moscow and Washington has been steadily descending, no matter who is at the head of the White House, ”Medvedev said.

According to the Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, with the coming to power of Donald Trump, there were some hopes for a change in the negative dynamics in relations between Moscow and Washington, because in 2016 it seemed that “relations between the two countries cannot be worse than under Barack Obama.”

“However, the following years dispelled this illusion. The Trump administration systematically intensified the systemic confrontation between Washington and Moscow, continued to pursue a policy of sanctions against our country, wishing, among other things, to oust it from the energy markets, and minimized our diplomatic interaction, ”Medvedev stated.

He added that at the same time, Trump “constantly spoke of the desire to” get along with Russia. ” However, the words of the American leader did not mean anything, because “restrictive measures in Congress were supported by both Democrats and Republicans.”

Earlier that day, Medvedev said that the promises of US President-elect Joe Biden to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START, START III) sounded “very optimistic.” He added that the United States is trying to restore its image as a reliable strategic partner.