Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev appreciated Zelensky’s proposal to confiscate Russian assets

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegramchannel appreciated the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to confiscate Russian assets.

They take from us on paper, and we on the ground. And our Armed Forces are successfully dealing with the issues of confiscation of the criminally acquired property of the Kyiv regime and its return to the suffered residents of Donbass Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Earlier, Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of the country a draft resolution approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country “on the application of sectoral, special economic and other restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.” It involves the confiscation of a total amount of about $ 765 million, it is planned to forcibly seize more than 900 state-owned assets.

Confiscation of Russian assets in Ukraine

On August 5, the government of Ukraine approved Zelensky’s decree on the confiscation of objects owned by Russia. The corresponding message was published on the website of the Ukrainian Cabinet. The decree allows the confiscation of 903 objects belonging to the Russian state.

On June 20, the confiscation was announced by the Minister of Justice of the country, Denis Malyuska. According to him, the property of politicians, officials and businessmen will be confiscated with the help of the National Security and Defense Council and the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.

At the end of April, the Verkhovna Rada simplified the procedure for confiscating the assets of Russians who fell under sanctions. Deputies of the Ukrainian parliament adopted a bill that allows in a simplified manner to seize all assets, property, companies and real estate of Russian citizens affected by restrictive measures.

The funds raised in this way are planned to be directed to the restoration of the Ukrainian economy, compensation for damage to the inhabitants of the republic and assistance to the state.

Asset confiscation threatens gas transit

Andrey Klishas, ​​Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation, in his Telegramchannel said that the confiscation of Russian assets in Ukraine threatens the transit of goods, including gas.

After the confiscation of Russian property in Ukraine, announced by Zelensky, this country can no longer be considered a safe country for the transit of any goods, including Russian energy. Andrey Klishas Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation

The decision to confiscate Russian assets is also made by Western countries. On April 27, the US House of Representatives approved a law that allows assets seized due to anti-Russian sanctions to be used to support Ukraine.

In the UK, they also found a way to use the arrested mansions of Russian oligarchs. They wanted to accommodate Ukrainian refugees there.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in the Donbass. After that, many Western countries reacted to this with harsh sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.