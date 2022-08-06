Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

An online posting by Putin’s predecessor, Medvedev, caused horror: it threatened other countries besides Ukraine with conquest. The ex-president speaks of a deception.

Moscow – He was only online for a few minutes – and yet the excitement about a contribution by the Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev in the Russian online network “VKontakte” is great. Because in the long message that went to his 2.2 million followers on Tuesday night (August 2nd), threatening visions of a new world order were described.

The post was soon deleted from “VKontakte” – the Russian counterpart to Facebook. Medvedev then had a spokesman say that hackers were responsible. The administrators of “VKontakte” would “take care of those who hacked the page, wrote and published the deleted message,” it said.

Putin’s henchman Medvedev has shocked people several times with hate speech

But it would not be the first threat to other countries from the mouth of the 57-year-old Russian, who was Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012. In recent weeks, Medvedev has shocked several times with fantasies of conquest – for example, he has posted a map of a completely decimated Ukraine, whose territory is almost entirely divided between three countries. He once called Ukrainians hateful “Bastards and Scum”.

The now-deleted post on “VKontakte” was about fantasies about a new Russian rule – and was not only threatening against Ukraine, but also against other neighboring countries of Russia. The news portal “Nexta” took a screenshot of the text, which allegedly came from hackers, and posted it on Twitter.

Medvedev’s post on VKontakte: dream of returning to the Soviet Union

The article dreams of a return to the former Soviet Union and questions the sovereignty of former Soviet republics. “All the peoples who once inhabited the great and powerful USSR will live together again in friendship,” read the message, written in Russian, according to a translation. Kazakhstan and Georgia are only “artificial states”. Kazakhstan is also accused of genocide against the Russian people – with a similar, baseless argument, Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine on February 24.

“There should be no doubt that the fatal mistake of the early 1990s will be corrected,” it continues, probably with a view to the collapse of the Soviet Union. This correction has already begun – undoubtedly referring to the Ukraine war. “After the liberation of Kyiv and all areas of Little Russia from the nationalist gangs preaching the Ukrainianism they invented, Russia will be united, powerful and invincible as it was a thousand years ago, in the times of the historical Russian state.”

Medvedev was already fantasizing about a gigantic Russian empire stretching as far as Lisbon

Medvedev is now Vice Chairman of the Russian Security Council. In an earlier statement he wrote, he went even further than the post allegedly written by hackers: he wrote about a gigantic Russian empire that stretches as far as Lisbon in the far west of Europe. (smu with material from AFP)