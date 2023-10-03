Semifinal without history with the Russian finishing 6-4 6-3 in 1 hour and 25′, without allowing any breaks. Now the winner Sinner-Alcaraz awaits

Daniil Medvedev flies to the final at the ATP 500 in Beijing and warns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner with a top-level performance. In the semi-final played and won against one of the fittest players on the circuit, the revived Alexander Zverev, the Russian was simply impeccable: a 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 25 minutes, no breaks granted to the German (with five break points cancelled), a frightening 84% of first serves (with 77% of points converted). For Medvedev it is the eighth final this year (successes in Rome, Miami, Dubai, Doha and Rotterdam) and in tomorrow’s final on Chinese soil he will be hunting for his twenty-first ATP title.

The match between Zverev and Medvedev is a challenge that has become almost a classic, given that the two have met so many times, seventeen (with an advantage now of 10 to 7 for the Russian), including five this year alone. Before the clash on Chinese soil, the current world number three was ahead 3 to 1 in 2023, now there are four successes for the winner of the 2021 US Open. Sasha, who returned to the top ten after the terrible injury suffered last year to Paris in the semi-final against Nadal only won in Cincinnati, but it was a heavy victory and it seemed there could be more of a match in Beijing. And yet nothing to do.

The Russian on this surface was one of the strongest all year, almost a dominator, except that the two slams on hard courts, the Australian Open (but he wasn't physically fit there) and above all the recent US Open went to end up in the hands of Djokovic, but without the Serbian and with the permission of Alcaraz (beaten in the semi-final in New York with a splendid match), Medvedev is probably the strongest on this surface. Whoever wins in the other semi-final between Alcaraz and Sinner is forewarned.