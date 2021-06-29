Daniil Medvedev, second seeded of the tournament, was one of the few favorites who could play this Tuesday or finish his match due to 27 cancellations and seven suspensions caused by rain. As happened on Monday, inclement weather at Wimbledon prevented the day from running smoothly on the roofless tracks. The games that had been postponed the day before if they could finish, but many of those that corresponded to the lower part of the men’s table and the upper part of the women’s table were canceled. and others could not finish due to lack of light or, in the case of Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert, because he left until midnight, and the tournament rules prevent activity even on the indoor courts, starting at 00 : 00.

Medvedev, who played on court 1, indoors, dropped a set, and it could be two, on the way to his victory against the German Jan-Lennard Struff by 6-4, 6-1, 4-6 and 7-6 (3). The Russian dispatched 16 direct aces for a total of 51 winners and will face Carlos Alcaraz or Yasukata Uchiyama in the second round, two of whom were left without playing due to postponements. It also happened on court 1, with retractable roof, ALexander Zverev, who swept the Dutch Griekspoor (6-3, 6-4 and 6-1 in an hour and a half). They will be seen with Sandgren or Gombos, who will finish their duel tomorrow.

On the outside courts, Denis Shapovalv could with Kohlschreiber in a tough match and this Wednesday he will meet Pablo Andújar (6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4). The Polish Hubert Hurkacz took on the young Italian (19 years old) Lorenzo Musetti (6-4, 7-6 (5) and 6-1) to face Ruusuvuori or Giron. And Sebastian Korda got off the 15th favorite, Alex de Miñaur (6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (5)) and will meet the French from the previous Hoang.

Results and men’s box calendar.