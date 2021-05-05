Paris (AFP)

Russian Daniel Medvedev, ranked third in the world and returning to the third round of the Madrid tournament, reached the third round of the Masters for a thousand points, after he compensated for his delay in front of Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fukina to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory. Tarabya since April 2019 in the Barcelona final, when he lost to Dominic Thiem of Austria. Medvedev is considered one of the dislikes of clay stadiums, as he left the first round in the French Roland Agaros championship in his four appearances, and he did not hide that day as he appeared angry at the break after losing the first set, when he threw his racket on the ground and said: I do not want to play on this floor . In a funny irony, after winning the match, the player, who was exempted from the first round, wrote “I love dirt” on the camera. This is his first victory in Madrid in his third participation, while he did not achieve any victory in two appearances in Rome. Medvedev returned to competitions after being infected with the Corona virus in mid-April, which forced him to miss the Monte Carlo Masters tournament, as he has missed since his loss against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Augut in the quarter-finals of the Miami Masters on March 31. It was the first meeting that Medvedev had with world number 49 Davidovich Fukina. Medvedev will meet in the third round with world-class 25 Chilean Christian Gagarin, who had previously met once. The Russian came out as a winner in the 16th round of the 2019 Canada Masters Tournament in 2019. The Russian broke his opponent’s service in the fifth game of the first group, which put him in a good position to win it However, the latter returned the salute in the next half before repeating it at the end and resolving the group in his favor, amid Medvedev’s anger. However, last year’s final championship holder and runner-up in the Australian Open regained his composure and broke the Spaniard’s service in the third half of the second, before losing it again in The sixth, but he returned the salute on the seventh to go ahead and settle it in his favor, before rising in the last, breaking his opponent twice and settling it 6-2. The other Russian, Aslan Karatsev, in 2021, eliminated his Argentine counterpart Diego Schwarzman, ranked ninth in the world, to reach the third round after coming from behind with a group victory 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. It is the second time that world number 27 Karatsev has beaten Schwarzman in their second meeting after he was knocked out in the 32nd round of the Australian Open, the first of the Grand Slam championships, last February. Karatsev (27 years), who achieved a surprise in Australia when he became the first player in the modern era to qualify for the golden box of a Grand Slam tournament in his first participation, offers distinguished levels this season and achieved his first title in his professional career in Dubai. Karatsev will later meet the 44th-ranked Uzbek Alexander Public. In the women’s competition, where the tournament is one of the 1000’s (WTA1000) as well, Spanish Paula Padosa (62 in the world) became the first Spanish player to reach the semi-finals in Madrid after defeating Swiss Belinda Bencic ( 11 globally) 6-4, 7-5. With the end of the match, Badusa kissed the pitch in excitement, as she is expected to leap into the WTA rankings. Badusa (23 years) is expected to participate in the invitation card, a fiery confrontation in the golden box against first-seeded Australian Ashley Parti or Czech Petra Kvitova, twelfth, who meet later. Badusa previously beat Barty in the quarter-finals of this year’s Charleston US tournament. Badusa repeated her supremacy over Bencic in their second meeting, after she was also ousted from the 32nd round of Charleston this year.