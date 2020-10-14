Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, proposed giving prescription drugs to Russians free of charge. About it it says on the website of the United Russia party.

Medvedev noted that it is necessary to set the task of providing all residents of the country with medicines prescribed by doctors at the expense of public finances. He added that for this, the mechanisms of compulsory drug insurance should be used.

The chairman of the United Russia party also stressed that its new program pays special attention to issues in the field of health care. In addition, he stressed the importance of supporting doctors and developing medical education.

Earlier it was reported that the prices of medicines in Russia jumped by almost 9 percent in August, and some drugs became more expensive by 20 percent. Analysts explain the rise in price by the fall of the ruble and the high dependence of the domestic pharmaceutical market on imports.