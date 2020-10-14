The chairman of United Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, made a proposal to provide residents of the Russian Federation with prescription medications at state expense, the party’s website reports.

“It is necessary to set the task of providing all citizens with prescription drugs, which are prescribed by a doctor, at the expense of state funds,” Medvedev said and noted that for this, the mechanisms of compulsory drug insurance will be used.

The politician stressed that health care and drug provision will become an important block of the new party program. Note that the statement was made at a meeting on the preparation of a policy document for the elections to the State Duma in 2021.

According to Medvedev, it is necessary to reflect new requirements for the use of electronic services and services in the medical field, strengthening the primary care, support for doctors and medical education, as well as the development of the Russian pharmaceutical industry.

Earlier, the chairman of United Russia Dmitry Medvedev expressed the opinion that during the election campaign to the State Duma in 2021, United Russia will face a serious confrontation.