Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev once again rails against “the neo-Nazi regime” in Kiev, calling for “the full defeat of the enemy” and reprisals against its leaders, starting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose “delusions” are allegedly due to ” drug”. The new attack by the current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council is a response to Ukrainian declarations of wanting to regain control of Crimea as well.

“Kiev’s dogs continue to bark,” writes Medvedev on Telegram, in statements taken up by Tass. “What is it? The contradictory melancholy of consciences permeated by drugs? A delirium of uncertainty? The pressures of the bosses? A general persistent paranoia? No doubt, it is all of this together”, continues Medvedev. The only response to this “hysterical manifesto of the Kiev regime,” he says, must be “the mass destruction of military personnel and equipment involved in the counter-offensive by the neo-Nazi regime, with a maximum military rout inflicted on Ukrainian troops. A full defeat of the enemy and final overthrow of the neo-Nazi regime with full demilitarization of all Ukrainian territory. Acts of reprisals against key figures of the neo-Nazi regime”.

“Otherwise – concludes Medvedev – they will not calm down, their delusional statements due to drugs could turn into reality and the war will last a long time. Our country does not need this”.