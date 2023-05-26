Home page politics

From: Michelle Brey

For Russian ex-president Medvedev, Ukraine is a “dying state”. For him, there are three possible scenarios for how the Ukraine war could end.

Moscow/Frankfurt – Der Ukraine war continues relentlessly. Ukraine continues to brace itself against Russian troops. On Thursday (May 25) Kiev confirmed: “The counter-offensive is underway.” The country of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the latest attacks by Russia as “unsuccessful”. An end to the war of aggression by Russia is still not in sight.

Russia would lead to a lasting peace in the Ukraine according to its own statements only ready when it has incorporated most of the attacked neighboring country. Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, outlined three possible scenarios for the outcome of the war on Thursday. He mentioned a division of the country between Russia and the European Union.

Dmitry Medvedev. © Ekaterina Shtukina/dpa

Ukraine-News: Russia outlines scenarios for the end of the war – and brings up the discussion with the EU

In Medvedev’s preferred variant, western regions of Ukraine would be allocated to several EU countries and eastern ones to Russia, while residents of the central regions would opt to join Russia voices. With this outcome, “the conflict will end with sufficient guarantees that it will not resume in the long term,” Medvedev wrote in the online service Telegram.

However, should a part of Ukraine that has remained independent join the EU or NATO, a resumption of hostilities is to be expected, “with the risk that it could quickly turn into a full-fledged third world war,” the Kremlin chief’s confidant claimed Wladimir Putin.

According to Medvedev, a “temporarily” acceptable scenario for Moscow would see Ukraine completely divided between EU countries and Russia in the course of the war, while a Ukrainian government-in-exile would be formed in Europe.

Russia’s war: Ex-President Medvedev calls Ukraine a ‘dying state’

Variants other than these three are not realistic, “that’s clear to everyone,” Medvedev claimed. Although some in the West are “uncomfortable” to admit this, the ex-Russian president continued. He described Ukraine as a “dying state” that would collapse as a result of a lost military conflict. Yevgeny Prigozhin, on the other hand, recently warned of Russia’s defeat in a video interview – and once again did not hold back with criticism and threats against the Kremlin. (mbr/dpa)