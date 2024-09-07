Medvedev: Washington will lift sanctions on Russia when the US disintegrates

No surprises should be expected from either US presidential candidate in terms of sanctions policy, as Washington will only lift restrictions on Moscow if the United States disintegrates. This is stated Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram.

“Sanctions against the USSR were in place throughout the 20th century. Then they returned in the 21st century on an unprecedented scale. Therefore, for Russia – sanctions forever (sanctions forever – note from “Lenta.ru”). Or more precisely, until the collapse of the United States during the inevitable new civil war in the country. After all, Hollywood doesn’t just make films about it for no reason,” the politician named the condition.

Medvedev added that Republican candidate Donald Trump, “for all his apparent non-systemic nature, is a systemic character” who will not go against Washington’s anti-Russian line. And his opponent, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, is “inexperienced and stupid,” so she will not make “any independent decisions.”

Trump has previously said sanctions are weakening the dollar as a global currency, adding that strong restrictions should be used against countries “that deserve them, but then they should be lifted.”