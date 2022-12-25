The world in 2022 has changed forever, and a new era has arrived that brings dramatic changes. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, wrote about this in an article for “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” published on Sunday, December 25th.

First of all, Medvedev called the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a special operation to protect Donbass (NVO) at the beginning of this year forced.

“It was not only about protecting the fraternal republics of Donbass, but also about the security and sovereignty of Russia itself. Let’s face it – about her survival. It was impossible to delay further,” Medvedev explained.

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council added that Moscow would make every effort to achieve the goals of the NWO.

Secondly, Medvedev clarified that in 2022, the illusions about the fact that Russia and the West have more in common than they divide have been shattered.

“Unfortunately, we now have no one to talk and negotiate with in the West, about nothing, and there is no need to. It was the events of the past year that annulled the very possibility of a confidential and respectful dialogue with representatives of this world “pole,” the politician noted.

At the same time, Russia will now, according to Medvedev, build relations and negotiate with the rest of the world.

Thirdly, 2022, in the vision of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has shown itself to be the growth of “wild” and irrational Russophobia in the Western world.

“By currying favor with the “masters” and due to its stupidity, the Kyiv regime is desperately striving to “ban” not only any contacts of its citizens and businesses with Russia. But any “Russian spirit”, Russian culture, even one that has rightfully become a world classic,” Medvedev stressed.

