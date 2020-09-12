Russian tennis participant Daniil Medvedev misplaced to Dominik Tim of Austria within the US Open semifinals, reviews TASS…

The tennis gamers’ assembly lasted 2 hours 53 minutes and ended with a rating of 6: 2, 7: 6 (9: 7), 7: 6 (7: 5) in favor of the 27-year-old Austrian.

Word that that is the fourth assembly between Tim and Medvedev. The Russian defeated an opponent solely as soon as.

In final 12 months’s US Open, Medvedev reached the ultimate, however misplaced to Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Presently, the 24-year-old Russian tennis participant ranks fifth within the ATP score.

Within the US Open finals, Tim will play in opposition to German tennis participant Alexander Zverev. The prize fund of the match is $ 53.4 million.

Earlier it was reported that the Belarusian tennis participant Victoria Azarenka defeated the American Serena Williams and reached the ultimate of the US Open.