Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev lost in two sets to an opponent from Serbia Dusan Lajovic at the start of the ATP tournament in the Netherlands Rotterdam, reports TASS…

The meeting ended with a score of 7: 6 (7: 4), 6: 4 in favor of the Serb, the athletes spent 1 hour and 36 minutes on the court.

Thus, Medvedev leaves the competition already at the end of the first round, having missed the opportunity to become the second racket of the world. In the next round, 30-year-old Lajovic will face Croatian Borna Coric.

Recall that Medvedev rose to third place in the ATP ranking after the Australian Open tournament. The Russians reached the final, in which they lost to the Serb Novak Djokovic with a score of 5: 7, 2: 6, 2: 6.