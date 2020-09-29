Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev lost to Hungarian Marton Fuchovic in the first round of Roland Garros. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Monday 28 September and lasted 3 hours and 18 minutes. The Hungarian athlete, who occupies 63rd place in the world ranking, won in four sets: 6: 4, 7: 6, 2: 6, 6: 1. The Russian is currently the fifth racket on the planet.

Earlier on September 28, another Russian tennis player, Karen Khachanov, made his way to the second round of Roland Garros. He defeated the Pole Kamil Mayhzak in three sets (7: 6, 6: 3, 6: 3).

At the US Open held in the first half of September, Medvedev reached the semifinals. There, the Russian lost to the future winner of the tournament, Austrian Dominik Tim.