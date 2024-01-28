Tennis player Daniil Medvedev lost to Sinner in five sets in the Australian Open final

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev lost in the final of the 2024 Australian Open. Results are available at website tournament.

In the decisive match, the domestic athlete met with the Italian Janik Sinner. Medvedev lost in five sets with a score of 6:3, 6:3, 4:6, 4:6, 3:6. The athletes spent 3 hours 44 minutes on the court.

In the semi-finals, the Russian beat German Alexander Zverev in five sets with a score of 5:7, 3:6, 7:6, 7:6, 6:3. Sinner turned out to be stronger than Djokovic at the same stage of the tournament with a score of 6:1, 6:2, 6:7 (6:8), 6:3.

Sinner is the fourth racket in the world. For the first time in his career, he reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament and won it. Medvedev is the third racket in the world. He has one Grand Slam title to his name, winning the US Open in 2021.