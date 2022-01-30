Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev was defeated in the final of the Australian Open by Spaniard Rafael Nadal. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The decisive match of the tournament in Sydney lasted more than five hours. The meeting ended with a score of 2:6, 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 6:4, 7:5 in favor of Nadal.

Medvedev has been defeated in the Australian Open final for the second year in a row. In 2021, he lost to Novak Djokovic.

In the semi-finals of the tournament, Medvedev was stronger than the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas. The confrontation ended with the victory of the Russian with a score of 7:6, 4:6, 6:4, 6:1. During the match, the domestic athlete entered into a skirmish with the referee. Medvedev was outraged that the father of Tsitsipas prompted the opponent of the Russian from the stands.

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty has won the women’s singles at the Australian Open. She outplayed American athlete Danielle Collins.

Last year’s tournament winner in Australia, Djokovic was unable to take part in the Australian Open. The Serb was expelled from Australia before the start of the competition. Problems with the authorities arose against the background of the fact that the Serbian athlete’s visa does not provide for the entry of data on a medical exemption from vaccination against coronavirus.