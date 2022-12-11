Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev said that the enemies of Russia “dug in” in Europe, Japan, Australia

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said that the enemies of Moscow “dug in” not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe, Japan and Australia. The politician listed the locations of the enemies of Russia in his Telegram-channel.

According to the former president of Russia, the enemies of Moscow are located in a number of “places sworn to the modern Nazis.” In addition to the above countries, he also considers New Zealand and the countries of North America as such.

“It is much more difficult for us – our enemy has dug in not only in the Kyiv province of our native Little Russia,” Medvedev wrote, alluding to Ukraine.

Earlier, Medvedev said about the absence of heroes in “crazy Europe.” However, in Russia, according to him, “there are many heroes with a capital letter” who are proud of and from whom they take an example.