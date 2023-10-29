Medvedev included the destruction of ties with Russia among the factors of Europe’s degradation

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev listed ten factors for the degradation of Europe, many of which are, to one degree or another, related to the destruction of partnerships with Russia. The post was published on his social network page “In contact with”.

Among these factors, the politician included the loss of relative geopolitical autonomy, which is due to the European Union’s lack of ability to act independently “not only in the international arena, but even in the European field.” In addition, Medvedev believes that there are no strong world-class leaders left in the EU who should defend the interests of their countries.

The European Union has lost cheap energy resources from Russia, the promising Russian market, as well as Russian culture and Russia’s status as a predictable partner of Europe. “Now the EU is raving about the complete unpredictability of Russia, building crazy conspiracy theories, spending astronomical sums to maintain its security,” Medvedev wrote.

Other factors included the deputy chairman of the Security Council: the loss of a “place in the sun” by European businesses, which is why they are transferring their facilities to the United States, as well as the lack of migration balance and everyday well-being. Medvedev considers the last reason to be the fact that “Europe has brought itself very close to final degenerative degeneration.”

In the same post, the ex-president of Russia wrote that Europe can be compared to “an aging whore, meekly fulfilling every whim of the overseas clientele.” Medvedev argues that the EU cannot act independently, but only listen to the United States.