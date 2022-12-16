”The political-military leadership of the enemy country” is a legitimate objective of the Russian armed forces. The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation wrote this in Telegram Dmitry Medvedev. In the same way, ”in times of war” also “the armed forces of other countries that have officially entered the war, which are allies of the enemy country”, are legitimate targets.

Listing the objectives, Medvedev also indicated “all enemy troops (legal combatants and illegal combatants)” as well as “any military and auxiliary equipment of the enemy”, “any object related to military infrastructure, as well as civilian infrastructure, which contributes to the achievement of military objectives”.