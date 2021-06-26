World number two Daniil Medvedev warmed up for next week’s Wimbledon in style, taming big-serving American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-2 in the Mallorca Open final this afternoon to win his maiden title on grass.

The Russian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, beat Querrey for his 11th ATP Tour title with all his previous titles coming on hardcourts.

“I’ve always liked playing on grass. Four years ago, I would say that it was my favorite surface,” Medvedev said.

“But after my results on hard courts I couldn’t say anything else other than hard courts, and I still like playing on hard courts more.

“It was important for me to get these … titles, because we don’t have a lot of tournaments (on grass). I’m happy to get this title, but I’m looking forward to the biggest challenge on grass , which is Wimbledon. “

Medvedev broke Querrey’s serve once in the opening set and twice in second while allowing no breakpoint opportunities to the American on his own serve.

I have sealed the match in 62 minutes with his 10th ace.

Medvedev is seeded second at the grasscourt Grand Slam and will begin his campaign on Tuesday against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who ousted him in his opening match in Halle last week.

“(This title) feels great because I came here trying to win some matches and I managed to do it,» said Medvedev, adding that the final was his best performance of the week.

“It’s always a good feeling and it gives you a lot of confidence.”