Within the quarterfinals of the US Open, Austrian Dominic Thiem defeated Alex de Minaura of Australia, and now he’ll play within the semifinals with Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrei Rublev within the quarterfinals. Semi-final assembly as notes TASS, will happen on September 11.

Tim is ranked third within the ATP rankings, having by no means reached the US Open semi-finals earlier than.

The present champion is Rafael Nadal, who withdrew because of the pandemic. The primary racket of the world of Serbian tennis participant Novak Djokovic was disqualified – after an aggressive serve the ball hit the referee. He misplaced his factors and prize cash.