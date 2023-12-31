Medvedev: 2024 should be the year of the final defeat of neo-fascism

2024 should be the year of the final defeat of neo-fascism. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in a video message to Russians published in Telegram-politics channel.

Medvedev called victory over Russia's enemies the most important task facing the people of Russia. Opponents of Russia are trying to revive neo-fascism “in spite of the victory of our fathers and grandfathers,” he said.

“We are responsible for the fate of the Motherland,” recalled the deputy chairman of the Security Council.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a New Year's address to Russians. It was shown on television in the Far Eastern regions, where at 15:00 Moscow time the year 2024 had already arrived.