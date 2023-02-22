Home page politics

According to Dmitry Medvedev, the USA and other NATO countries have declared war on Russia. © Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik Government/AP/dpa

Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev is seen as a puppet of Putin. For him it is clear what would happen if Russia lost the war against Ukraine.

Moscow – Dmitry Medvedev, who held the office of Russian President from 2008 to 2012, has once again launched a verbal sweeping attack. The day after the speech to the nation by Russia’s President Wladimir Putin on Tuesday (February 21) he writes on his Telegram channel: “If Russia ends the military special operation without a victory, then Russia will no longer exist, it will be torn into pieces”. On the demands of the US President Joe Biden after a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, Medvedev said: “If the US stops supplying arms to the regime in Kiev, then the war will end.”

In connection with this, Medvedev defended Putin’s announcement that he would sign the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty with the USA to suspend and at the same time warns the United States. “If the USA If we want Russia to be defeated, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear weapons,” said the deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council. According to Medvedev, the Russian president’s decision to suspend the “New Start” agreement was due to the fact that the US and other NATO countries had declared war on Russia. That reports Fr.de from IPPEN.Media.

US President in Poland: Medvedev reacts with scorn to Biden’s speech

In the past, Russia has often warned of a new Cold War-style nuclear arms race if New Start ends. Russia’s suspension of New Start does not amount to an exit. The contract is valid until 2026. The Russian State Duma has now formally confirmed the suspension decision.

Also Joe Biden personally, who is visiting Poland this week, was not spared from Medvedev’s sharp criticism. Because Biden in Warsaw on Tuesday in his speech on the anniversary of the Ukraine War Turning to the Russian people, the following words of the Russian reached him: “Who is this strange grandpa anyway, who speaks from Poland with a lost look? Why is he appealing to the people of another country at a time when he has enough problems at home?”.

Medvedev mocks US President Biden: ‘Dishonest and meaningless’

In his speech to a Polish audience, Biden had assured Russian citizens that Western states do not want to control or destroy Russia and have no plans to attack them. Medvedev called this statement by the US President “dishonest and meaningless”.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is considered one of Putin’s closest confidants – from 2008 to 2012 he even took over the presidency from Putin before he replaced him again in 2012. For many, he once represented a hope for liberal reforms in Russia. If you hear Medvedev’s statements today, nothing is left of it. Again and again he attracts attention with his brutal rhetoric, for example when he said that he hated the USA and the western world. He said: “They are bastards and scum. They want our death, the death of Russia. And as long as I live, I will do everything to make them disappear.” (Alina Engel)