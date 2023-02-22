“If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear.” This is what the former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, writes in a comment on Telegram on Vladimir Putin’s speech, and in particular on the announcement of the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in New Start. “A decision – adds the vice president of the Russian Security Council – dictated by the war declared by the United States and other NATO countries on our country”.

