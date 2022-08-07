Los Cabos (Reuters)

World number one Daniil Medvedev ended his losing streak in the finals, defeating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 to win the Los Cabos Tennis Championships in Mexico, in a strong preparation to defend the US Open title.

As a result of the penalty banning the Russian players from competing in Wimbledon, Medvedev missed the tournament on grass in Britain, and arrived in Mexico to compete in the 250-point tournament, his first competition since June.

Medvedev achieved most of his recent successes on hard courts and did not lose a set to win the first title of the season. “Every match was great, but the final is always exceptional, and in the final you face the best opponent in the tournament, so it is a match of the highest level, and I am happy with this performance, And by hitting good shots in a match of this importance.”

The victory over Nouri, last year’s champion and ranked 12th in the world, ended a series of five consecutive defeats in the finals, since the Paris Masters Championship last November, and after his defeat in the final of the final tournament of the season last year.

He lost the Australian Open final at the beginning of 2022, then was defeated in two finals on grass in the Netherlands and Germany.