Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 01:07



Updated 01:13 a.m.

Carlos Alcaraz has become the nightmare of the world tennis circuit. The Murcian is the rival to beat, the most feared and most admired player. The Russian Daniil Medvedev, who could be the rival of the world number one in the final of the Masters 1000 in Toronto that began yesterday, joined the list of tennis players who publicly praise the prowess of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil on the court. The current number three in the world spoke yesterday at a press conference, and when asked what makes Carlitos so special on the track, he said that “the power of his blows. Every time he hits a ball he can end up with a winning shot. If you put us together and ask us to hit as hard as possible, I’m sure his will be about 25 kilometers faster.

Medvedev arrives at the ATP in Toronto wanting revenge after what happened last year, when he was eliminated by Kyrgios in the second round. In this edition, he arrives as the main alternative to Alcaraz, the Murcian, however, he is more favorite than ever after winning the last Wimbledon.

Medvedev and Alcaraz trained together yesterday on the Toronto slopes. After finishing the rehearsal, the Russian was pleased to share a few minutes with the world tennis sensation. “It has been a good experience, we have been able to talk and it is always positive to do these things.”

Alcaraz and Medvedev will debut tomorrow in Toronto. The first will be measured against the winner of the match between the Spanish Bernabé Zapata Miralles and the American Ben Shelton while the Russian will face the Canadian Vasek Pospisil or the Italian Arnaldi.

On the other hand, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, winner of the Los Cabos tournament, climbed one position in the ATP ranking published yesterday, and now occupies the fourth position behind Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The Greek overtakes Casper Ruud who falls to number five. The ‘Top 20’ remains practically identical with only two more changes: the Croatian Borna Coric (N.15) gains a position to the detriment of Alexander Zverev (N.16) and the Australian Álex de Miñaur surpasses the Italian Lorenzo Musetti to reach the 18th step of men’s tennis.