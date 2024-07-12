Tennis player Medvedev said he swore at the referee in Russian during the Wimbledon match

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has explained his swearing at a referee in the 2024 Wimbledon semi-final in London. His words are quoted “Sport Express”.

“I said something in Russian… It was not beyond the line,” the athlete said. Medvedev emphasized that at that moment he remembered how referee Eva Asderaki-Moore also judged a similar episode in his match at Roland Garros against Marin Cilic. For this, the tennis player was given a warning.

Earlier, Medvedev lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2024. The match ended with a score of 7:6 (7:1), 3:6, 4:6, 4:6. The match lasted 2 hours and 56 minutes.

Alcaraz is the world’s third-ranked player and the reigning Wimbledon champion. Medvedev is ranked fifth by the Association of Tennis Professionals.