Medvedev called the most important and inevitable goal of the North Military District to remove the regime in Kyiv

In 2024, Russia faces several goals as part of its special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke about his vision of the tasks.

The politician noted that Moscow now faces three goals within the framework of the Northern Military District. In addition, he explained whether it is realistic to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations in 2024.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Russia will continue its special operation in Ukraine

Medvedev statedthat Russia will continue the special operation in 2024. Its goal will remain the disarmament of Ukrainian troops, as well as “the rejection of the ideology of neo-Nazism by the current Ukrainian state.” In addition, he called the “most important and inevitable” goal of Russia in the Northern Military District zone “the displacement of the ruling Bandera regime.”

Shortly before this, President Vladimir Putin explained the goal of demilitarizing Ukraine. He noted that the Kyiv authorities did not want to negotiate with Moscow. In this regard, Russia had to take measures, including military ones.

Photo: Ekaterina Shtukina / RIA Novosti

Medvedev announced the need to take control of several more cities in Ukraine

Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Nikolaev, Kyiv are Russian cities, Medvedev considered. However, for now they are “still marked in yellow and blue on paper maps and on electronic tablets.” The politician insisted that Russian troops take control of these cities in 2024.

The President also repeatedly called Odessa a Russian city. He stated that “everyone knows this well.” In addition, Putin called the southeast of Ukraine historically Russian territories. In this way, the president explained the pro-Russian orientation of the population of these territories.

Medvedev spoke about the possibility of Moscow establishing a dialogue with Kiev

He said that now the collective West, having spent almost all opportunities to support Ukraine, has begun to push Kyiv towards negotiations with Moscow.

“Negotiations are, of course, possible. Russia has never rejected them, unlike the crazy Ukrainian authorities. Such “negotiations” are not limited by time. They can continue until the complete defeat and capitulation of the Bandera troops of the North Atlantic Alliance,” noted the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

The Kremlin also spoke about a peaceful dialogue with Ukraine. At the same time, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the negotiations are irrelevant, for which, in his opinion, “there is no basis.” He also recalled that in Ukraine it was legally prohibited to negotiate with Russia.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. In this way, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR. In a video message to citizens, Vladimir Putin called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the North Military District. The Kremlin also claimed that the special operation was proceeding clearly in accordance with pre-established plans and objectives.