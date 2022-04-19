Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev warned of possible aggression by NATO

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the words about attempts to expand NATO near the Russian borders are not a figure of speech and a set of standard threats. In his opinion, one should be ready for aggressive actions, writes TASS.

Medvedev noted the need to build up a system that allows Russia to be provided with the most modern weapons. This requires reliable high-tech powerful equipment for both military and dual-use, the deputy chairman of the Security Council added.

Earlier, the politician said that an economic war is being waged against Russia, but it is impossible to “strangle” the country’s economy and isolate it. “It’s not even sanctions (…), it’s an economic war. And then neither subtract nor add, ”he stressed.